Kitten rescued after getting head stuck in rat bait box in Frinton-on-Sea
- Published
Curiosity got the better of a kitten who ended up "totally stuck" inside a rat bait box.
Mishmish was rescued in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, by the RSPCA after it was called by a concerned member of the public.
Inspector Jason Finch said the cat was cut free from the plastic box, in what he said was a "tricky" operation, and is now being looked after.
"I'm just so glad he was found by the caller," Mr Finch said. "Who knows what would have happened to him if not."
"This poor little kitten had managed to get himself totally stuck," he added.
"It was a tricky process trying to get him out of the box without causing him any more distress, but thankfully I managed to get him free."
The cat was checked over following the incident on 28 October and then taken to the RSPCA Danaher Animal Centre, in Braintree, for "some much needed TLC and a warm bed", Mr Finch said.
The RSPCA is now seeking a new home for the 14-week-old kitten.
The charity said it wanted people to use "humane deterrents for dealing with unwanted rats and mice" and called for extra care to be taken "where poison is used to avoid trapping non-target animals".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk