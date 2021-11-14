Essex: Remembrance poppies glow in night photographs
A photographer has made his own tribute to Remembrance Sunday by creating trails of glowing poppies at a series of local landmarks.
Kevin Jay, of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, uses a slow shutter speed and a technique known as light drawing to add illuminated poppies and colourful wisps to his night photography.
"I share them on Facebook and Instagram and I get comments saying how beautiful they are, and how appropriate they think it is for Remembrance Day," he said.
"It's a day of national importance, and it's good to do something for that."
