Essex bird flu 'not a cause for panic but for precaution'
- Published
The discovery of avian flu at an Essex bird sanctuary is "not a cause for panic, but precaution", Essex County Council said.
The highly contagious H5N1 virus was found at a property in Kirby Cross, near Frinton-on-Sea.
Temporary control zones are in place around the affected site, preventing the movement of birds.
John Spence, of Essex County Council, said it was hoped the disease had been "nipped in the bud".
"It is a small outbreak, sadly in a bird sanctuary," said Mr Spence, the council's cabinet member responsible for health and social care.
"This is cause not for panic or worry but for precaution. avian flu outbreaks are not that uncommon and fortunately this one seems to have been nipped in the bud.
"The people who have most cause to be worried had letters last night and we will be taking precautions around a 3km zone which will mean you can't move birds in and out of it."
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs website says the virus is "primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low".
Different government restrictions around the movement of birds apply in two control zones, once of 3km (1.8 miles), and a wider one of 10km (6.2 miles).
Mr Spence said 19,000 residents would be receiving letters informing them of the situation and explaining the measures being taken to prevent the virus spreading.
"The real issue is for anybody with chickens in the garden," he said.
"I understand after nearly two years of Covid this news, on top of everything else, makes people just feel weary.
"It is not on that scale, there is no evidence of spread or transmission. What we want to do really is to nip it in the bud."
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
A Defra spokeswoman for the said: "All birds on the premises will be humanely culled to limit risk of onward transmission."
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been in place across Great Britain since 3 November, after the discovery of a strain of the virus in a small poultry unit in Warwickshire.
The AIPZ means bird keepers need to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.
