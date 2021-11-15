Manuden and Berden solar farm plans submitted
An application to build a new solar farm in the Essex countryside has been submitted, with claims it could supply clean energy for up to 40 years.
The plans span 13 fields between Manuden and Berden, near the Hertfordshire border.
A planning application has gone to both East Herts and Uttlesford district councils.
The design and access statement said it would provide "clean, renewable and sustainable" electricity.
The site is located 400m (1,312ft) east of Pelham substation, to which it would connect via underground cables, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But the design and access statement said designs could be constrained by Battle's Wood, an ancient woodland to the east of the site.
A buffer zone stretching between 98ft (30m) and 164ft (50m) would be retained between the site and Battles Wood, the statement said.
The statement said: "The scheme would add to Uttlesford District Council's progress in meeting its renewable energy target, adopted following their climate emergency declaration in August 2019, and would also assist in meeting national targets for both energy supply and low carbon energy development."
After 40 years, the farm would be decommissioned and returned to agricultural use.
About 90% of the materials used to construct the site could be recycled after it was decommissioned, according to the statement.
