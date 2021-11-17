Chelmsford residents fail to receive mail for three weeks
People living in parts of Essex have said they have not received any post from Royal Mail for up to three weeks.
Householders in the Chelmsford postcodes CM1, CM2 and CM3 said they had not received deliveries since 25 October.
A Royal Mail spokesperson confirmed it was "experiencing some disruption to service due to resourcing issues".
Residents also experienced problems with deliveries between January and March this year.
In a letter on social media the Saffron Walden MP, Kemi Badenoch, said she understood frustrations for the "significant delays" and had met with the postal service.
She had been told of a number of "key factors which are causing the current disruption".
"Firstly, Royal Mail have undertaken one of the largest structural revisions they have ever done which has resulted in the revision of 145 routes locally," said Ms Badenoch.
"Teething problems with new ways of sorting and delivering has been compounded by staff absence, partly due to Covid-19, with a significant number of Royal Mail's staff at the Chelmsford depot are currently off work."
In a statement the Royal Mail apologised to customers.
"We are experiencing some disruption to service due to resourcing issues which we are addressing as quickly as possible," it said.
Ms Badenoch said the privatised service had informed her it would be "deploying an extra 30 members of staff from neighbouring areas to help alleviate the issue".
Dave Joyce of the Communication Workers' Union confirmed the staff shortages were due to Covid control measures and said the workforce was doing its best.
"Chelmsford people can rest assured that all their Christmas deliveries will be made on time," he said.
