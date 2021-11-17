Essex teacher cleared of abuse could get compensation
- Published
A former headteacher cleared of sex crimes against children could receive compensation for being unfairly dismissed, a tribunal has found.
The head of an unnamed Essex primary school was sacked despite being acquitted of all charges, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
An employment tribunal found Essex County Council "fell far short" of a reasonable evaluation of the facts.
The authority said it was "seeking further legal advice" on the matter.
'Lessons must be learnt'
The male head teacher was arrested in June 2018 on suspicion he had abused seven children, the report said.
He was charged but the Crown offered no evidence against the teacher after legal arguments about the admissibility of evidence. He was acquitted in May 2019.
The tribunal judge criticised the police handling of the case and said "lessons must be learnt".
The way the force gathered evidence from the children was criticised in the employment tribunal's judgement.
Essex County Council took over the school after the acquittal and the head teacher was dismissed in July 2020.
The case went to tribunal after his appeal was dismissed.
His claim for unfair dismissal was ruled to be "well founded" and the consequences of the decision will be considered at a separate meeting.
Det Supt Neil Pudney, of Essex Police, said the force had introduced new training relating to gathering evidence from young people.
"We will continue to look for ways to improve and our procedures are regularly reviewed," he said.
Essex County Council said it could not comment further until the process reaches conclusion.