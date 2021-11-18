Colchester: Burial price hikes are a death tax, Labour says
- Published
Plans to increase cemetery costs have been criticised, with some calling the proposals a death tax.
Colchester Borough Council's cabinet agreed on Wednesday to raise the cost of cremations by £85 and burials by £34.
The Conservative-led authority said it was necessary to recover from the Covid recession.
But the Labour opposition said it would hit those least able to afford it, with the plans above the inflation rate.
According to the Local Democracy Report Service, Labour councillor Mike Lilley told the meeting: "This is one tax too many. People now are really struggling, or they will be struggling in the next few months.
"Rising energy costs, rising food costs, food shortages, everything ongoing.
"They've just gone through the Covid situation, people have lost jobs, they've lost money, everything, and you want to impose a death tax further on people who can least afford to pay it."
Conservative deputy leader Sue Lissimore responded by saying: "It's a very difficult time, it's always a difficult time but after what's been going on the last 18 months, it's always a difficult time to increase fees. We all realise that.
"However, there are obviously strains on the council's finances and for the first time in many, many years we also have concern over inflation rates."
The Conservatives are the largest party on the council and form a joint administration with the Highwoods independents group
A council report said there was a "significant gap" in the authority's finances due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Losses are expected to continue into 2022-2023, particularly from car parking income, commercial rents, and from sport and leisure facilities.
The council expects to raise £1.6m from cemetery and crematorium charges, the report said.