Canvey Island: Council seeks order to tackle anti-social racers
A council hopes to bring in an order to tackle anti-social car racers on Canvey Island.
Castle Point Borough Council said it wanted to introduce a Public Space Protection Order to improve the "quality of life" of local residents.
It said the order would also protect "the safety of the perpetrators who are driving these vehicles".
A six week consultation into the order for the area around Roscommon Way has opened.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the area "regularly sees anti-social behaviour and dangerous and careless driving predominately between Friday, Saturday and sometimes Sunday evenings".
The noise of the racing vehicles can be heard from the other side of the island and even into Benfleet, the council's cabinet heard.
'Risking lives'
The council said the racing posed a "considerable risk", particularly as crowds of up to 100 can gather with cars passing them only metres away.
Conservative Councillor Wayne Johnson, (Cons Appleton) said: "It is important to note that we are not just doing this for the residents who are being impacted, we are also doing it for the safety of the perpetrators who are driving these vehicles.
"They are risking their lives."
Essex Police added its support for the order, which could prosecute anyone in breach of it or issue them with a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice.