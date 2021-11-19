Braintree: Fire crews tackle factory furnace explosion
- Published
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze after a furnace exploded in a factory.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire in Swinbourne Drive, Braintree, at 12:14 GMT.
The site was fully evacuated while three crews deals with the blaze, the service said.
Area manager Neil Fenwick said the crews managed "to stop the fire from spreading" and made the scene safe but they would remain at the site to "monitor any hotspots".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.