Leigh-on-Sea bungalow fire: Elderly man found dead
- Published
An investigation is under way after a man was found dead in a bungalow fire.
Emergency services were called to Meakins Close in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at about 08:20 GMT on Friday.
Essex Police confirmed a man in his 90s was pronounced dead at the scene but no-one else was injured.
Det Insp Mike Calvert said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal fire in Leigh, but do not believe there is any threat to the wider community."
