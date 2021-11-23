Labrador Bailey becomes Essex Fire and Rescue Service search dog
A stray Labrador, described as "unruly, untrainable, unsociable, rude and stubborn", has proven to be a natural search dogs after being trained for a new career.
Dogs Trust in Loughborough put out a plea for someone to take on Bailey, and Essex Fire Service dog handler Graham Currie came to the rescue.
He said he was worried as Labradors could be "greedy", but that Bailey preferred a tennis ball to food.
He will join the service next year.
'Incredible creature'
Mr Currie said he had been looking for a while for a new dog to train when he heard about Bailey.
"After testing Bailey's drive for a tennis ball and checking he had no aggression towards other dogs or people, I offered to take him on a six-week trial," he said.
"The biggest thing was getting him in the van because he associated it with being taken to a compound, but within 24 hours he was taught to associate it with fun.
"I was reluctant to take a Labrador as they can be greedy and distracted with food, and I was looking for a springer, cocker or sprocker spaniel bitch, because I've found they are less stubborn and easier to train, but Bailey has got that drive and he's not greedy - he'd take a ball over a bowl of food every time.
"He was described as unruly, untrainable, unsociable, rude and stubborn. But a dog that cost us £185 has turned out to be the most incredible creature."
He said the 18-month-old dog was "one of the most natural search dogs I've ever seen - he's like a mountain goat - nothing fazes him, he has no fears or phobias".
"A police trainer and colleague said if we could clone this dog, all our problems would be solved," he added.
Although it can take up to three years to train a search dog, the fire service said Bailey could be on duty as early as April next year.
