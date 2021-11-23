Covid-19: Harlow gym owner fined for breaking lockdown rules
- Published
A gym owner has been fined for keeping her business open against government rules during lockdown.
Michelle Meade-Wyatt, 46, from Lydiate, Merseyside, admitted keeping The Ripped Gym in Wych Elm, Harlow, open in November last year.
She was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs at Colchester Magistrates' Court.
A charge of causing criminal damage was dismissed and another of failing to comply with a reasonable requirement direction was withdrawn.
Ten fixed penalty notice tickets were given to people in the gym in November 2020 and Harlow Council had issued a prohibition order requiring it to close.
Essex was in England tier two restrictions during that time, which meant gyms were banned from operating.
