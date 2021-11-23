Insulate Britain: People affected by protests needed by police
- Published
Police are appealing for anyone who missed medical appointments or work hours during the Insulate Britain protests to come forward.
Essex Police said it was investigating disruption caused by Insulate Britain protesters on the M25 and M11 over five days in September and October.
Activists blocked the roads to call on the government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.
The force arrested 94 people during the days of action.
It said the dates were 13, 17 and 30 September, and 13 and 29 October.
The force said it had already spoken to a "number of people" affected by the disruption but it was urging others to come forward.
Det Sgt Christopher Arnold said: "I know a substantial number of people will have been simply delayed by the disruption but specifically I would like to hear from anyone who could not attend medical appointments, could not attend planned work and therefore missed out on payment, missed, or were severely delayed, attending any significant life events.
"Coming forward will help us progress our investigations and help ensure we can keep the county's roads moving freely in future."
Last week, nine activists from Insulate Britain were jailed at the High Court after they defied four injunctions granted to National Highways banning demonstrations on the M25, around the Port of Dover and on major roads around London.
They pledged to continue protesting.
