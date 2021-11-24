Swastika graffiti removed from Remembrance mural in Essex
A remembrance mural has been restored after it was vandalised with spray paint including a swastika on an image of a World War One soldier.
Essex Police said it believed the damage to the artwork on Witham's river walk happened around Remembrance Day.
Witham Town Council said it employed graffiti artist Brave Arts to repair the artwork.
The mural, on an Environment Agency gauge station, was also vandalised in 2020.
It was painted in 2015 with the help of pupils from a local primary school.
Essex Police have appealed for information about the vandalism.
