Swastika graffiti removed from Remembrance mural in Essex

Published
Image source, Witham Town Council
Image caption,
Witham Town Council had to restore part of this section of the mural, which had a red swastika painted on it

A remembrance mural has been restored after it was vandalised with spray paint including a swastika on an image of a World War One soldier.

Essex Police said it believed the damage to the artwork on Witham's river walk happened around Remembrance Day.

Witham Town Council said it employed graffiti artist Brave Arts to repair the artwork.

The mural, on an Environment Agency gauge station, was also vandalised in 2020.

Image source, Essex Police
Image caption,
Essex Police said the vandalism was reported to the force last week

It was painted in 2015 with the help of pupils from a local primary school.

Essex Police have appealed for information about the vandalism.

Image source, Witham Town Council
Image caption,
The mural is on an Environment Agency gauge station

