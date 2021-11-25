Protesters show their support to save Thameside theatre complex in Grays
By Simon Dedman
BBC News
- Published
About 100 people gathered outside a council meeting to protest against the possible sale of a theatre complex.
Thurrock Council is proposing to sell the Thameside complex, which also houses a library and museum, in Grays as part of plans to save £34m by 2024.
Labour councillor John Kent said people were "really angry" at the plans.
Neil Woodbridge, from the Thurrock Lifestyle Solutions Community Interest Company, said the building could become a community business.
The council said it costs £500,000 a year to run.
Protesters turned up ahead of a full council meeting at South Essex College, Thurrock, to show support for the complex.
Mr Kent said: "People are really angry that the council is proposing to close the Thameside complex, to close the library, museum and the only theatre we have in Thurrock.
"If we could form a community entity that could take it over I am absolutely certain we could deliver the theatre services for less money and we get a better product."
Alexander Emery, who is due to play Prince Charming in Cinderella at the theatre, said: "The Thameside is somewhere for the whole community to enjoy and be part of.
"For us, as a cast, it's a wonderful thing for us to be in - to support that community and perform for them."
Rob Gledhill, the Conservative leader of the council, said there could be between 250 and 300 redundancies across the council and it was looking at "restructuring the whole of the borough".
"We still need to supply services that we still need to supply, but to supply them in a more sufficient manner," he said.
Mr Woodbridge, the chief executive of Thurrock Lifestyle Solutions Community Interest Company, said he wanted to turn the entertainment complex into a community business to run it as a successful theatre.
"We will use the income and other ideas so it's self-serving and the profit goes back to the community," he said.
He is due to meet the council on 30 November.
