Sir David Amess: Applications open to replace Southend West MP
- Published
Applications to be the Conservative candidate to replace Sir David Amess as the MP for Southend West have opened.
Sir David was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October.
His funeral took place on Tuesday, with a message from The Pope being read, thanking the 69-year-old for his "devoted public service".
Prospective candidates have until 10 December to apply either to the association or Conservative Party Central Office.
Southend West Association chairman John Lamb said he did not know how many people had put their names forward as they could have done so directly to party headquarters.
The writ in Parliament to call the by-election is not expected before Christmas, Councillor Lamb said.
Sir David was first elected for the Essex seat in 1997, and before that he served as MP for Basildon for 14 years.
He was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with the murder of Sir David, and also with preparing acts of terrorism between 1 May 2019 and 28 September this year.
He is due to enter pleas in December.