Woman dies in Thaxted terraced house fire
A woman has died in a fire at a house in Essex, police have said.
The blaze broke out at about 07:55 GMT at a terraced house in Weaverhead Close, in Thaxted.
Essex Police said an "elderly woman" died in the fire but a man, in his 60s, had managed to escape before being taken to hospital as a precaution.
Officers said they were carrying out a joint investigation with Essex County Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the blaze.
A fire service spokesperson said when crews arrived the fire on the ground floor had already spread to the first floor.
"After evacuating neighbours from either side of the property, firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties," they said.
The fire was extinguished shortly after 11:15, but crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the day to check for hotspots.
