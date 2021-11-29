BBC News

Essex firefighters called to rescue calf in River Stort

Image source, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
The calf was rescued from the River Stort by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Fire fighters have rescued a calf which had become stuck in a river.

A member of the public spotted the animal trapped, halfway up its legs, in the River Stort on the Essex/Hertfordshire border on Sunday at 14:00 GMT.

Fire crews including the Chelmsford animal rescue unit helped lift the calf out of the water and onto the riverbank at Hunsdon near Harlow.

It was then reunited with its owner and other calves.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was notified about the animal by a person who used the "what3words" phone app to pinpoint the calf's location.

Crews were called out by a member of the public who spotted the animal in the water
The calf shortly after being recovered from the water

