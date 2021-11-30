Horse rescued after falling into Grays river
- Published
A horse that slipped on an icy verge and fell into a river was rescued by firefighters.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to Churchill Road, Grays, at about 07:07 GMT on Monday.
The animal rescue unit from Chelmsford waded into the waist-high water and guided the horse to the edge of the river, using straps.
The animal was then pulled to safety and left in the care of its owners, the fire service said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.