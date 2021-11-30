Harwich: Man arrested in Essex on suspicion of terror offences
A man has been arrested on suspicion of offences linked to extreme right wing terrorism.
The 37-year-old was held on Tuesday morning in Harwich, Essex, on suspicion of the preparation or instigation of terrorist acts, police said.
His arrest is part of a joint operation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.
Police said it is not linked to the death of Sir David Amess MP.
Officers are searching a house in Harwich and the man is being held at an Essex police station.
There is no imminent threat to the public, police said.
Cdr Richard Smith, of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "I'd firstly like to reassure the local community in Essex and beyond that we are not aware of any imminent threat to the public in relation to this arrest today.
"However, with the terrorism threat level recently being increased to 'severe', I would like to remind the public of the need to remain vigilant and if they do see or hear anything suspicious, then please get in touch and report it to us."
