Thurrock: Car park fees proposed for string of sites
- Published
Car park charges could be brought in at a string of recreation grounds to generate £160,000 a year for a council.
Thurrock Council in Essex will look at installing pay and display machines in nine car parks that are currently free.
Some of the car parks had not been kept up to standard due to the lack of income from them, said a report.
The fees have been proposed to help plug a £34.3m financial shortfall over the next two years.
If the plan were agreed by councillors next week , charges from £1 for an hour up to £6.50 for six hours will be introduced, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Car parks being eyed up for the scheme include South Ockendon Recreational Centre, Tamarisk Road Car Park in South Ockendon and Coalhouse Fort Car Park in Tilbury.
Six car parks at Langdon Hills Country Park are also included.
It will cost the council about £111,000 to repair damaged surfaces and £38,700 to install pay and display machines, but the fees will bring in about £160,000 for them.
Money from parking charges and enforcement would be "ring-fenced" and reinvested in the facilities, according to the report.
It added that regular enforcement patrols could help to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour at the sites.
The Planning, Transport, Regeneration Overview and Scrutiny Committee meets on Tuesday.