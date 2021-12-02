BBC News

Leigh-on-Sea: Nibbling squirrels delay Christmas lights switch-on

Grey squirrels chewed through the Christmas lights in Leigh Library Gardens in Essex

The switching on of a town's Christmas lights was delayed by three days after squirrels gnawed through the cables.

Helen Symmons, of Leigh-on-Sea Town Council, said the nimble nibblers managed to "chomp their way through them".

The lights were found "dangly from the trees" in Leigh Library Gardens, Essex, on Monday, and had to be replaced.

Grey squirrels were spotted sitting in Santa's sledge and were "getting very brave over there", she added.

A sign saying "thank you for not touching" has been put by the display

Town clerk Ms Symmons said: "It became obvious when we saw the lights dangly from the trees, squirrels had managed to chomp their way through them."

The lights were already in place, had been tested and were due to be turned on on Monday, she said.

Replacement lights had to be found before they were finally switched on by the council at about 15:30 GMT on Thursday.

Ms Symmons said she was worried the electrical cables might get chewed again.

"We didn't have this issue last year, we're hoping that once people start moving through the gardens, and seeing the lights, the squirrels might stay back a bit," she said.

Santa's Post Box takes up part of the Christmas display in the gardens

