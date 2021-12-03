Man jailed over 'single punch' Colchester car park fight death
- Published
A man who killed another man with a single punch during a car park fight has been jailed for 13 years.
Brodie Groome, 27, of Brightlingsea, Essex, attacked Steven Warburton during a night out in Colchester in August 2020, leaving him unconscious.
The 46-year-old died of his injuries three weeks later.
Essex Police said the case "highlights the impact that any form of violence can have and how easily a single act of aggression can cause serious harm".
Groome was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, the charge was amended to manslaughter.
Two groups had become involved in an argument in Vineyard Street car park just after midnight, police said.
CCTV showed that moments before the single punch, Mr Warburton had bent down to help his wife, who had been knocked to the floor.
He was taken to hospital and died of his injuries three and a half weeks later.
A post-mortem examination found he had suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Police said Groome claimed he acted in "self-defence", but he was convicted of manslaughter on 30 September.
Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Greg Wood said: "Although Groome didn't set out that night to kill Steve, his actions led to a completely avoidable tragedy.
"I hope that this case will be in the back of the minds of anyone who may consider assaulting someone.
"One family have needlessly lost a loved one and the other have watched their loved one go to prison."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk