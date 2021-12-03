Laindon: Boy who murdered James Gibbons sentenced to 13 years
A 16-year-old boy who murdered a father-of-four in a row over a homeless man has been sentenced to at least 13 years in custody.
Joshuah Sparks killed James Gibbons after he confronted a group of youths who tried to steal food from a homeless man outside his house in Laindon, Essex on 2 May.
Mr Gibbons had given the man some food from his daughters' birthday party.
Sparks was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court for the fatal stabbing.
During the trial, the court heard that Mr Gibbons chased the group and was stabbed four times just yards from his home in Iris Mews.
Sparks denied murder and claimed he acted in self defence but was found guilty by a jury last month..
The judge lifted the legal restriction that usually prevents the identification of those under the age of 18.
