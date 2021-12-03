Essex burst water pipe affected supply to 6,000 homes
- Published
Some 6,000 customers had no water or low water pressure when a pipe burst, flooding roads.
Residents in Loughton and Buckhurst Hill were affected on Thursday from 12:30 GMT.
Essex Police advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the junction of Valley Hill and Roding Road in Lougton, which was closed due to flooding.
Thames Water said its engineers were able to restore supplies to normal on Thursday while working on a repair.
