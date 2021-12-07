Train crashes into car at level crossing in Frating near Colchester
A train has crashed into a car at a level crossing in Essex.
The crash occurred at about 07:20 GMT at a crossing at Frating, near Colchester.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it thought the car "ended up on the level crossing after skidding on some ice" but "thankfully there are no casualties".
Train services to and from London from Clacton-on Sea have been affected, and a rail replacement service is in place.
Fire commander Dave Bond said the driver of the car was unable to move the vehicle once it was on the tracks, "before the next train came through the crossing".
"Thankfully the driver escaped from her car before the train arrived, and although the train struck the car, there are no injuries to the vehicle driver, the train driver or any passengers," he said.
Juliette Maxam, media and public relations manager for Greater Anglia, said about 50 passengers were still on the train which crashed and the company was arranging a replacement train to "rescue them".
British Transport Police and the Rail Accident Investigation Board would be investigating the crash, Ms Maxam said.
All services from Clacton-on-Sea to London Liverpool Street had been delayed in both directions, and trains between Colchester and Clacton and Walton were also affected.
