Essex County Cricket: Victim of coach Matthew Hyam speaks out
By Claire Sawyer and Kate Scotter
BBC East
- Published
A cricket club coach who secretly filmed young female players in changing rooms has been jailed, but what effect did his offences have on those caught on his hidden cameras? One of Matthew Hyam's victims speaks out about her experience.
Steph, whose name has been changed to protect her anonymity, was one of those targeted by Matthew Hyam, who led Essex County Cricket Club's women's and teenage girls' coaching team.
For Steph, the cricket club was "literally my whole life".
She had hoped to make a career from the sport, but that has all changed since she got a knock on the door from two detectives.
They told Steph and her mother that they had found photos and various files of Steph on Hyam's laptop, and believed there were other girls involved, too.
"I was just very shocked. I didn't believe it and it took me a very long time to understand what had happened because I just trusted him so much," Steph tells BBC Essex.
"It's just really sad because we all put our trust into the club and the coach. I just felt really sad, to be honest."
Police found more than 3,500 images and videos of child abuse after raiding Hyam's home in Stansted Mountfitchet.
Detectives say the 48-year-old filmed his victims using hidden cameras.
Hyam was at Chelmsford Crown Court on 6 September having admitted four counts of taking indecent images of children, three of making indecent images and five counts of voyeurism over a number of years.
He was jailed for two years and four months, and will be on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
Steph is coming to terms with what happened.
"I've had quite a lot of counselling and help throughout the whole thing but it's just been really difficult," she said.
"I've not been back to cricket at all and I don't want to now; I don't want to go back.
"I feel very betrayed. It's a really bad place and I don't want to be involved in it; it's a really toxic place."
Her mother welcomes Hyam's conviction but says the cricket club needs to take some responsibility for "what happened under their watch".
"They need to take on board and learn from all that's happened and ensure that nothing like this can happen again," she says.
Essex County Cricket Club, which recently came under fire after three former players alleged they experienced racist abuse there, says safeguarding is at the "forefront of our operations at all levels of cricket".
It says Hyam, along with all individuals coaching at the club in any capacity, had an up-to-date coaching record and safeguarding checks.
The club will be supporting an England and Wales Cricket Board-commissioned review into the case to examine how it happened and what further measures need to be put in place, it adds.
