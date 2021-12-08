Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish assaulted in house burglary
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish has been assaulted and his house burgled while recovering from serious injuries.
Police said his home in the Ongar area of Essex was entered by four men, who threatened his wife, while his children witnessed the events.
Cavendish said: "This incident has left our family extremely distressed."
The 36-year-old crashed last month suffering two broken ribs and a collapsed lung in a crash at race in Belgium.
Essex Police said officers were called at 02:35 GMT on 27 November after four armed men entered the home.
The group stole a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches.
None of the family sustained any serious injuries, the force said.
Cavendish said his wife, model Peta Todd, and children "feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects".
"The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time," he said.
'Targeted incident'
The Manxman won four stages at this year's Tour de France, equalling the Tour record of 34 set by Eddy Merckx.
He also won a silver medal in the omnium at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Cavendish has been recovering at home after suffering serious injuries competing in the Madison at the Six Days of Ghent when he collided with another rider who had crashed ahead of him.
Det Insp Tony Atkin, from Essex Police, said: "This was undoubtedly a targeted incident at the home of a celebrated British Olympian.
"We know an incident such as this will naturally cause a lot of concern within the community.
"There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area as our investigations progress in the coming days."
Police have also released CCTV pictures of some of the four men and appealed for witnesses.
