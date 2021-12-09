Conservative group chairman resigns live on air over move to Plan B
The chairman of a Conservative group has resigned live on BBC radio over the government's plans for tighter Covid restrictions.
Charlie Sansom, of South Basildon Conservatives, told BBC Essex he did not agree with the Plan B proposals.
The new measures include masks in most public places, Covid passes for some venues and work-from-home guidance.
Mr Sansom said: "I cannot morally defend a party that I consider to be moving in a very tyrannical direction."
Boris Johnson announced the government was moving to its back-up plan of extra Covid rules at a news conference on Wednesday.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Plan B will buy time against the Omicron variant amid a "credible risk" of a crisis in the NHS.
He made a statement to MPs at the same time as Mr Johnson's news conference - but several Conservative MPs expressed their dismay at the introduction of tougher restrictions.
Mr Sansom, who has stood for the Conservatives in both Basildon Borough Council and Essex County Council elections, said he had been a party member for about three years.
He said: "I've worked tirelessly campaigning for the party, but something in my stomach, my gut feeling, tells me that this is not right.
"I can't keep my mouth closed about this anymore and I therefore have to do what I think it right for me."
He said he had spoken to other Conservative members who shared his views, but others who did not, describing the tighter restrictions as "very divisive".
Mr Sansom also tweeted criticism of the alleged Christmas party at No 10 Downing Street on 18 December 2020.
He wrote: "If the same people making the rules, putting fear in our hearts and separating us from our families were so concerned, would they really be having a jolly up?"
