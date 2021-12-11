Conservatives pick candidate for Sir David Amess's seat in Southend West
- Published
A councillor in Kent has been selected as the Conservative candidate to contest the by-election following the death of Sir David Amess.
Sir David, the MP for Southend West since 1997, was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October.
Anna Firth, 55, who contested Canterbury in the 2019 general election, was selected by the local Conservative Association.
A by-election is expected to take place in February.
Labour, the Lib Dems and Greens have said they will not field candidates in the by-election. Steve Laws has announced he is standing for UKIP.
Ms Firth, a barrister, is in her second term of office at Sevenoaks District Council and is the chief executive and founder of Invicta National Academy.
It was set up in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdowns to offer online lessons to children.
She is also the national director of the Conservative Policy Forum, which tweeted its congratulations on Saturday.
The two other prospective candidates for the Conservatives, out of 112 applicants, were Andrew Sheldon, leader of Castle Point Council, the neighbouring borough to Southend, and Julia Jeapes, a former Chelmsford councillor.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with Sir David's murder and is due to enter a plea at the Old Bailey later this month.
Congratulations to our National Director @Anna_Firth on being selected as the #Conservative candidate for #SouthendWest #byelection . Anna has driven the CPF forward with dedication and passion, and will be a fantastic representative for her constituents. pic.twitter.com/Cv6Es7aH93— Conservative Policy Forum (@ConservativePF) December 11, 2021
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk