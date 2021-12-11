BBC News

Ramsey: Man arrested after woman dies in crash with van

The crash closed the A120 in Ramsey for several hours, police said

A man has been arrested after a woman died in a crash between a van and a car.

A Suzuki Ingis was in collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van shortly before 06:45 GMT on the A120 at Ramsey, near Harwich, Essex, police said.

The car driver, a woman in her 40s and from Ramsey, died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man from Cambridgeshire is in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs.

The road, which leads to Harwich International Port, was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

