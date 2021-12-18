BBC News

Essex Wildlife Trust photography competition goes to public vote

Image source, Neil Schofield
Image caption,
A Wildlife Motion Picture category winner Neil Schofield said his entry showed a barn owl "unusually carrying prey in its beak"

People are being asked to vote for their overall winner in a photography competition that "celebrates the best wildlife" a county has to offer.

There were six category winners in this year's Essex Wildlife Trust Photography Competition.

They were chosen from 1,000 submissions, which the Trust said was the highest number it has had since the competition started in 2017.

Members of the public have until 17 January to vote for the overall winner.

Image source, Jennifer Spittle
Image caption,
Jennifer Spittle, who won the Pattern and Texture category, called her entry Loveheart Ladybird because the insect had a heart-shaped spot on its back
Image source, Neil Phillips
Image caption,
Gardener's World category winner Neil Phillips said he took this photo of a red mason bee in his bee hotel

Essex Wildlife Trust said: "We live in an incredibly beautiful and diverse county with some of the most important and threatened wildlife in the UK.

"This is a constant source of inspiration for photographers from every walk of life, and all ages, from amateurs to professionals.

"The Essex Wildlife Trust Photography Competition celebrates the best wildlife and the best talent in our county, and, unusually for a county-based competition, has an international reach, with images being showcased across the world.

"Now it's time for the public to decide who they would like to crown their overall winner for this year."

Image source, Nigel Harris
Image caption,
Nigel Harris, who won the Captivating Colours category, said he took this photo at Lake Meadows in Billericay on a "hot summer's day" in July
Image source, Karl Price
Image caption,
Wilder Essex category winner Karl Price captured a still of this juvenile female sparrowhawk at Rainham Marshes

The category winners, chosen by a panel of judges, were:

  • Pattern and Texture: Jennifer Spittle
  • A Wildlife Motion Picture: Neil Schofield
  • Gardener's World: Neil Phillips
  • Captivating Colours: Nigel Harris
  • Wilder Essex: Karl Price
  • Young Blood: Ben Rumsby
Image source, Ben Rumsby
Image caption,
Ben Rumsby, who won the Young Blood category, said he felt "lucky" to have captured this spotted flycatcher

The overall winner will scoop a cash prize.

All of the images will also feature in the Essex Wildlife Trust 2023 calendar.

