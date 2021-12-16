Billericay football club's already built refurb approved
- Published
A football ground which had already built its new pitch, stands and floodlights has been given retrospective planning permission.
Basildon Council approved the application for the refurbishment of Billericay Town Football Club.
The plans included a new artificial pitch, stands for more than 1,000 fans and eight 49ft (15m) high floodlights.
Managing director, Alex Morrisey, said he was keen everything "at the club is done correctly."
He told a Basildon Council planning meeting on Wednesday a consortium took over the club after the previous owner walked out, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
According to council documents, the previous owners worked on the site while the application was being progressed, and were unresponsive to requests for additional information.
But the new owners, who took over in 2019, were more co-operative in providing the information needed for a successful application, the documents said.
Mr Morrisey also said the club had lost ten home games and £150,000 in revenue.
He told the meeting: "We've worked with the council for nine months."
Conservative councillor Craig Rimmer told Mr Morrisey: "I think we should thank you to a degree for stepping in and actually saving a community asset."
There will also be a future review of lighting at the grounds to ensure the club was meeting council requirements, after a local resident raised concern about its intrusion into his houses.
The ground is owned by the council and leased to the club, according to council documents.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk