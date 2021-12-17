BBC News

Woman, 82, dies after Welwyn Lloyds Bank altercation

A woman died after an assault in a bank in Welwyn Garden City

An 82-year-old woman has died 10 days after an alleged assault in a bank.

The woman was in Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate, in Welwyn Garden City, at about 14:40 GMT on 6 December when she was involved in an altercation with another customer.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Thursday, Hertfordshire Police said.

A 24-year-old woman from the town, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, remains on bail until 5 January.

Police have re-appealed for information about the incident.

Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "We've been carrying out extensive inquiries into this incident, including CCTV, but I am still keen to hear from anybody else who saw what happened or has information that might help."

