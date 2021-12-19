Little Hallingbury: Man arrested over stabbing in road
- Published
A man was stabbed in an incident in a "very public place" which drivers had to slow down to avoid, police said.
It happened on the A1060 in Little Hallingbury, Essex, shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to Essex Police.
A 22-year-old Harlow man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
The injured man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Det Sgt Luke Howard said: "The incident occurred in a very public place and we understand a number of vehicles had to slow down in order to avoid it.
"We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to us to get in touch."
Det Sgt Howard also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
