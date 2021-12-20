BBC News

Mark Cavendish: Man charged over robbery at cyclist's home

Image source, Reuters
Mark Cavendish said it would take some time for his family to recover from the incident

A man has been charged with robbery after a break-in at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Essex Police said the incident at a house in the Ongar area happened at 02:35 GMT on 27 November.

Romario Henry, 30, of Lewisham, London, was arrested on Saturday and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of robbery.

Two 27 year-old men, one from Kent and one from south London, were also arrested last week.

They have been released on bail until 12 January.

Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Cavendish won the Green jersey - awarded for the most points gained for high placings and intermediate sprints on each stage - at the 2021 Tour de France

Cavendish won four stages at this year's Tour de France, equalling the Tour record of 34 set by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

He also won a silver medal in the omnium at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 36-year-old has been recovering at home after suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung in a crash in Belgium.

