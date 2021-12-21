Colchester Borough Council appoints new Chief Executive
A new chief executive appointed to an Essex council says the pandemic has made the role "a daunting task."
Colchester Borough Council voted to approve the appointment of Pamela Donnelly at a full council meeting on Monday.
She will replace Adrian Pritchard, who is retiring after 20 years at the council.
Ms Donnelly said despite Covid challenges, taking up the role was "an honour and a privilege".
In a statement she said: "The task ahead of us is daunting but with the support of colleagues, councillors and partners I know we can steer a clear path through the current pandemic and the uncertainty that creates for us all."
She is due to start on 1 April on a salary of £125,633, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A list of candidates was agreed by a cross-party Appointments Committee, whose members included the leaders of the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat groups.
Ms Donnelly was previously a member of the Executive Team at the council for over 15 years.
Mr Pritchard announced his retirement in October after more than 48 years in local government.
