Brentwood murder accused Frankie Watson appears in court

Published
Police were called to reports of a stabbing on 24 October in Regency Court, Brentwood

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering two 16-year-old boys.

Frankie Watson, 20, of Baker Street, Orsett, Essex, is accused of killing Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater who were stabbed in Brentwood, Essex, on 24 October.

Mr Watson, a labourer, was not asked to enter pleas when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of a third boy, who cannot be named.

Charlie Preston (above) and 16-year-old Frankie Gater died from stab wounds

Mr Watson has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody.

He is next due in court for a hearing on 29 March and a provisional trial date was set for 22 August.

