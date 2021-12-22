Fire crews rescue horse stuck in dyke in Burnham-on-Crouch
Fire officers have rescued a horse that got stuck in water.
Crews were called to Marsh Road in Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex, at 13:35 GMT after a rider's horse got trapped as it tried to cross a dyke.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three of the horse's legs were trapped and the silt and water was up to its stomach.
"Working with a vet, who sedated the horse, crews lifted it out of the ditch."
Two firefighters from the service's animal rescue team waded into the water to set up the lifting equipment.
"Despite being in the water for two hours, it was not too distressed and was able to walk away," the fire service added.