Braintree firefighters tackle industrial unit blaze
- Published
Crews have been tackling a fire at an industrial unit, prompting a warning to residents to keep doors and windows shut.
Essex firefighters were called to Convent Lane, to the north of Braintree, at 12:30 GMT.
The fire service said the unit was 100% alight and was being used to store recyclable materials.
"This is likely to be a protracted incident," it added, and asked people to avoid the area.
"Crews are working with partners to remove the recyclable material from the building to extinguish it outside," it said in an update at 15:30 GMT.
At least eight crews were in attendance, including those from Chelmsford, Colchester, Halstead and Dunmow.
