Man revived by firefighters in Chadwell St Mary house fire rescue
An elderly man has been rescued from a house fire and revived after being found unconscious and not breathing.
Firefighters called to Bowerman Road in Chadwell St Mary, Essex, just before 02:25 GMT found the first floor of a two-storey house 50% alight.
A man, aged in his 70s, was carried out of a "smoke-filled back bedroom" and revived, the fire service said.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation into the cause would take place.
It said firefighters had "got into the building quickly "after a neighbour who raised the alarm thought someone might be inside.
Station manager, Mark Elliott, said: "They did a really fantastic job. They found him in a back bedroom on a smoke-filled first floor, carried him out and revived him using oxygen therapy.
"Crews then worked quickly to stop the fire, limiting the damage and preventing it from spreading to the adjoining house."
Watch manager, Kevin Smith, said the crews "did an absolutely first class job".
"It was a real team effort and they gave the man a fighting chance," he said.
Four crews from Orsett, Grays, and Corringham had extinguished the fire by just before 03:50 GMT.
The fire service said the casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.
