Flood warnings issued for east coast locations
Flood warnings have been issued for stretches of Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.
People have been told by the Environment Agency (EA) to prepare for properties to be flooded.
Twelve flood warnings have been issued for England, with nine in the East of England.
Places at risk run from Bacton to Ostend, on the north Norfolk coast, to Coalhouse Fort at East Tilbury, Essex, at the mouth of The Thames.
The EA has also warned people to stay away from coastal paths and piers along the region's coastline, as large waves were expected.
Flood warnings have been put in place for the following areas:
- •Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry in Suffolk
- The marshland area around Hamford Water, from Dovercourt to north of Kirby-le-Soken in Essex
- Isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary, at Waldringfield, Methersgate and Martlesham Creek in Suffolk
- Riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham in Norfolk
- Coast at Coalhouse Fort and surrounding marshland at East Tilbury, Essex
- Coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott, in Norfolk
- The Parkeston Quay and Ramsey River, at Harwich, Essex
- The tidal River Orwell at Cliff Quay industrial area in Ipswich, Suffolk
- The tidal River Stour at Mistley in Essex
The flood warnings have been issued due to higher waters caused by the spring tides over the next few days.
Spring tides occur twice a month, after the new and full moon.
The EA said it would monitor the risk levels and provide regular updates.
In places where flooding is expected, people are advised to protect themselves and properties by:
- Turning off the gas, water and electricity
- Moving any furniture or treasured items upstairs or to safety
- Taking family, pets and vehicles to safety
For more detailed advice go to the EA website or BBC Bitesize.