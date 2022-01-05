Paratrooper who died was 'living his dream', inquest hears
- Published
A soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound was "living his dream" in the army, an inquest heard.
Pte Joseph Berry, 21, was serving in Afghanistan with the Second Battalion of the Colchester-based Parachute Regiment when he died in February 2020.
Warrington Coroners Court heard on the day he died he had been left "teary eyed" after being reprimanded by his Sergeant Major.
But the inquest was told it was regarded as a minor issue by others.
Pte Berry, originally from Crewe, was found dead at the New Kabul camp compound on 22 February near to his pistol nearby a note for his family.
His mother, Lisa Snow, told the inquest her son had wanted to join the Parachute Regiment since the age of 14.
'See the world'
She said: "He was loving it, he was living his dream. He wanted to see the world and hoped the Army would help him do that."
She, and other witnesses, said her son never had any depression or mental health issues or talked about self-harm.
Ms Snow said in his last WhatsApp message to her, the day before his death, he said he was "exceptionally happy today".
The inquest heard on the day he died Pte Berry had been told off by Sgt Maj Christopher Groves over not cleaning his gun properly and for unloading and making safe his rifle in his living quarters.
Michael Davison, representing Pte Berry's family, asked Sgt Maj Groves: "Did that concern you, when he was teary eyed?"
Sgt Maj Groves said: "It did. And that's why I spoke to him, said we all make mistakes. He nodded, said, 'OK sir', and went about the rest of his day."
Shortly afterwards the private sent a text message to a friend detailing a specific location on the base and reading: "Thanks for being such a good friend. I wish I was better in everything. Love you man."
Forensic and pathology experts concluded Pte Berry died from a gunshot wound with features "strongly supportive of self-infliction".
Sgt Christopher Belk, of the Royal Military Police, said he had found no evidence of bullying during his investigation, adding that Pte Berry's note stated there was "nothing untoward from the Army side".
The inquest continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk