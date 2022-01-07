Tiptree 10-mile water works diversion defended by council
A council has defended a 10-mile diversion caused by work to improve water pressure issues linked to a jam factory.
Factory Hill in Tiptree is shut for new pipes to be laid for the Nine Acres Estate in Tiptree, Essex.
Some residents have criticised the diversion saying it is making other, smaller roads clogged up and unsafe.
Essex Highways said the diversion was necessary and urged people to use the official route.
Resident Lynn Shave, who runs a meal delivery service, said the smaller roads being used as alternatives were "not safe" due to the heavy traffic.
Ditches have collapsed and some traffic has come off single track roads in the area since the diversion was put in place on Monday.
However, people living on the affected Nine Acres Estate have welcomed the news works after years of problems.
Charlie Garnish lives on the Nine Acres Estate and said: "All the roadworks... they are a big pain but for us on the estate it really is bad so any solution is a solution."
A spokesman for Essex Highways said: "When we design official diversion routes for road closures, we are required to choose roads of a similar or higher classification to the road we are closing, which is why the route can be longer."
Factory Hill is a 'B' road so the diversion had to be on 'B' roads or higher, it said.
Business have also said they are experiencing disruption, including Jam Factory Wilkin and Sons.
The factory, which is opposite the estate, has been blamed for the water pressure issues due to the amount of water it uses.
As a result some residents have called on them to open a private road to villagers to lessen disruption.
A spokesperson for Wilkin & Sons said: "We are all frustrated with the closure of Factory Hill which has a huge impact on residents and our business.
"We want to clarify that the private roadway round the factory is in constant use by the forklift trucks and other farm/factory vehicles; it is not suitable as an alternative route to the public highway."
Anglian Water, which is installing 570 metres of new piping thanked residents for their patience and said it hoped to finish ahead of schedule.