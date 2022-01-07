Tesco planning new Brentwood store in ex Dorothy Perkins site
A new supermarket is set to be opened in an Essex town centre.
Tesco is planning to open a store in the former Dorothy Perkins, opposite the Bay Tree centre, in Brentwood High Street.
It has applied to Brentwood Borough Council for the right to sell alcohol everyday between 06:00 and 00:00.
The new store would be the fourth Tesco in the town, with other outlets in Warley, Hutton and London Road, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Dorothy Perkins permanently shut its doors when all Arcadia brands moved online.