Dwayne Forrester: Man charged with murder over 2018 stabbing
A man has been charged with murdering a 21-year-old stabbed to death in 2018.
Dwayne Forrester was found injured in Little Garth, Pitsea, Basildon, Essex at about 20:45 BST on 7 July 2018.
Hayden Line, 24, of Esmond Close, Rainham was charged with murder during an appearance at Southend Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He was remanded into custody for a hearing at Basildon Crown Court on 17 January.
Essex Police said the charge followed an extensive investigation which included taking 400 statements, seizing 820 exhibits, and viewing more than 180 hours of CCTV footage.