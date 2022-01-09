Waltham Abbey: Horses die and riders injured after vehicle crash
Two horses have died and their riders seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle.
The collision happened in Woodgreen Road, Waltham Abbey, Essex, at about 11:20 GMT on Friday.
The two horse riders were taken to hospital but the horses had to be put down.
Essex Police said the driver of the vehicle has been reported for careless driving. It has asked for anyone with information to contact officers.
