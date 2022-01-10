Colchester pub's licence suspended after drugs sold to police
A pub has had its alcohol licence suspended after undercover police were sold cocaine during Euro 2020.
Colchester Borough Council's licensing committee heard officers also witnessed drug use at The Royal Mortar in Military Road in the town.
Its licence will be suspended for three months for measures to prevent further illegal activity to be implemented.
Landlords Paul and Tanya Bugg's barrister said they were "reputable and respected licence-holders".
He told the hearing the pub was short-staffed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple "were not aware that drugs were being dealt with on their premises, but were not so naïve as to consider that drug taking did not ever take place at the pub", barrister Daniel Taylor said.
Essex Police had argued for a full revocation of the licence at The Royal Mortar after undercover officers witnessed cocaine use at the pub, particularly during England matches, and were even sold drugs themselves, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The force's licensing officer Alan Beckett said there was "evidence of systematic, open drug dealing between June and September 2021, as well as a breach of the Covid regulations in June 2021".
But the landlords told the hearing they had barred several people from the pub for suspected drug dealing.
The licensing committee will reconvene later this year.