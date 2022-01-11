Southend West: Nine candidates to contest Sir David Amess seat
- Published
A total of nine candidates will contest a by-election in Southend West following the death of Sir David Amess.
Sir David, the MP for the constituency since 1997, was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October.
As well as the Conservative candidate there will be two independents, and representatives from the Freedom Alliance, English Democrats, Heritage Party, UKIP, the English Constitution Party, and the Psychedelic Movement.
The vote takes place on 3 February.
The other main parties have stood aside as a mark of respect for Sir David.
Southend West has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1950, with Sir David elected on an increased majority of more than 14,400 votes at the 2019 general election.
The full list of candidates (in alphabetical order):
- Christopher Anderson - Freedom Alliance
- Catherine Blaiklock - English Democrats
- Olga Childs - Independent
- Ben Downton - Heritage Party
- Anna Firth - Conservative Party
- Jayda Fransen - Independent
- Steve Laws - UKIP
- Graham Moore - English Constitution Party
- Jason Pilley - Psychedelic Movement
