Essex County Council tax set to rise by £60 a year

Essex County Council says the rise is needed after inflation added £32m to its bill for services

Council tax bills for Essex County Council are set to increase by £60 a year, on average.

The authority's share of the bills will increase from £1,340.91 to £1,401.12 from April 2022 for Band D homes.

Other precepting authorities - including individual district councils and the police and fire services - have yet to decide on changes.

The Conservative-run county council says the increase of 4.49% is below the current rate of inflation.

The increase is made up of a 2.99% council tax increase and 1.5% for adult social care that was deferred from last year during the pandemic, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council says inflation has added £32m to next year's bill for services, with interest rate rises increasing the cost of borrowing for the council's capital spending programme.

It plans to spend £284m in 2022-23 on major infrastructure projects, such as new schools and large road improvements.

Demand for council services which protect the most vulnerable has also risen - particularly in adult social care, it said.

Kevin Bentley, leader of Essex County Council, said: "We are responsible for ensuring that we renew our economy, provide equal opportunities for all and ignite ambition for the people and places we are privileged to represent.

"This budget is a crucial step on that journey."

